Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $441,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,037,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2,333.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CBIZ by 134.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 216,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 110,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $86.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

