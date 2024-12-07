Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 49.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $97.94.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,226.40. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $43,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,415 shares of company stock worth $1,667,761 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

