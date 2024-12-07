Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $433,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

