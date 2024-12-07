PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,597 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,189,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

