Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Prologis Stock Down 1.6 %

Prologis stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

