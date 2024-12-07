Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler Sells 5,200 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $199,160.00.

Propel Stock Performance

Propel stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

Get Propel alerts:

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PRL. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Propel from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Propel

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.