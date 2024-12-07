Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler Sells 5,200 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $199,160.00.
Propel Stock Performance
Propel stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.
Propel Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
