Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,562 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

