Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells $34,026.43 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $34,026.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,697.69. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 72.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.