Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Price Performance

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

PSTG opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,578.82. This represents a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.