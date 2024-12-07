Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 301.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,715 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Wolfspeed worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 833,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 766,971 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $4,542,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 319.9% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 521,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 397,057 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,009,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,332.96. This trade represents a 75.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak bought 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $29,921.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,671.04. This trade represents a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

