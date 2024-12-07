Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,113.40.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.0 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,196.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,363.97 and a 52-week high of $2,388.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,088.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,927.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $55.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

