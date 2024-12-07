Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

UL Solutions stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

