Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 517,987 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 517,987 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

