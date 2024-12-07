Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $186.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

