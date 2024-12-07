QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $130.39 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.89. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $3,395,926. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

