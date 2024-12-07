Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.81.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $332.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.27 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

