Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of EPR Properties worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

