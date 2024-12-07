Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

RMD stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.05 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,290,296.22. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,408 shares of company stock worth $16,409,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.