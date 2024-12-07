Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 124.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 850.8% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 0.8 %

Masco stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Read Our Latest Report on MAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.