Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,701. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $357.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

