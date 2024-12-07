Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.