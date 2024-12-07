Quarry LP Acquires 10,239 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 882.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 252.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 273,086 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TRTX stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $726.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 152.83 and a quick ratio of 152.83.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

