Quarry LP Has $134,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 523.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.7 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

