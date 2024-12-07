Quarry LP Has $137,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quarry LP lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 85,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $384.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

