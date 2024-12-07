Quarry LP Has $166,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2,811.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 1,608,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Regency Centers by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 60.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $76.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

