Quarry LP Makes New $174,000 Investment in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPRY. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 528,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $9,533,346.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,274,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,156,219.40. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Chakma sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,687.40. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,286 in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

