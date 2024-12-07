Quarry LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,769,000 after acquiring an additional 395,709 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $380,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,732. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,186,135.28. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

