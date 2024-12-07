Quarry LP Purchases 65 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quarry LP grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $194.22 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.70 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.