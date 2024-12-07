Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 447.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Cintas by 211.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,236,000 after buying an additional 1,648,350 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 293.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,904,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 258.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,894,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,825 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.27. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $136.87 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

