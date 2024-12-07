Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Amar Maletira Sells 55,461 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CEO Amar Maletira sold 55,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $140,870.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,518,448.42. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amar Maletira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Amar Maletira sold 82,552 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $195,648.24.

On Monday, September 30th, Amar Maletira sold 84,823 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $205,271.66.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 256,900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 139.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 814,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 474,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 166,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

