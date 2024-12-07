Ralph A. Clark Sells 1,678 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $20,521.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,626.61. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SoundThinking by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

