Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.14. 128,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 676,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 310,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

