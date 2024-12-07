Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $3.19 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

