Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $3.19 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.56.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
