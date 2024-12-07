Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,958 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.1 %

KBH opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. KB Home has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

