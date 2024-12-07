Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

