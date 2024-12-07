Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $470,000 Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 1.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 11.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in News by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $32.30 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

