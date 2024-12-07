Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $251,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $623.15 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $638.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,079.65. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,790,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

