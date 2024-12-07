Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,888.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.1 %

RPD stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.