Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $735.95 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,013.01.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
