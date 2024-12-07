Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $771.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,729.46. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

