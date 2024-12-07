Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RS opened at $304.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.30. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $342.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.
In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,569,396.30. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
