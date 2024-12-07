Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fox Factory stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 561,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 86.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

