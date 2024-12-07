Reviewing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Enterprise Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $254.34 million 3.39 $66.67 million $1.47 11.88 Enterprise Financial Services $833.64 million 2.68 $194.06 million $4.72 12.75

Analyst Ratings

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 14.52% 10.72% 1.04% Enterprise Financial Services 19.73% 10.81% 1.24%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards. It also provides deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; treasury management services; money market accounts; certificates of deposits; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking and international banking services, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, including transaction accounts. In addition, the company acquires brokered deposits, internet subscription certificates of deposit, and reciprocal deposits. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company serves its clients though branch network, as well as digital banking products. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.