Reviewing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A Sight Sciences -63.30% -47.28% -32.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVR Medical and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sight Sciences 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.12%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than CVR Medical.

This table compares CVR Medical and Sight Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A Sight Sciences $79.54 million 2.47 -$55.55 million ($1.02) -3.79

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

