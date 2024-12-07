Reviewing Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Hi International and CAVA Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $686.36 million 2.13 $25.26 million N/A N/A CAVA Group $728.70 million 23.72 $13.28 million $0.46 328.00

Super Hi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAVA Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group 5.88% 9.10% 5.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Super Hi International and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Super Hi International and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00 CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $143.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAVA Group beats Super Hi International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

