RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,722.08. This represents a 11.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.