Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($79.04) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.04) to GBX 6,000 ($76.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,228.75 ($79.41).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,924 ($62.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509 ($57.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,022.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,089. The company has a market cap of £61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 976.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.59), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($412,635.54). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($63.18) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,636.41). Corporate insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

