Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Asana Trading Up 43.6 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Asana by 62.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

