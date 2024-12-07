Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $361.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.43. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,708,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 78,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

