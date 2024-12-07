Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 1795330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,026. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Roblox by 34.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.